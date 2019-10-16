Give your device’s brain a fresh start

Why is rebooting my device important?

If you have ever had to call upon tech support for help with a device malfunctioning, you have likely heard the words uttered “Have you rebooted it?”.

Why is this the first thing that gets suggested? Well, our modern devices are smart. Sometimes, too smart. This odd state cannot be fixed without pulling the power… so to speak. That power cycle can give them a chance to get their tech-brains going again.

If this is something that you have tried when your router, computer, or other personal device is acting up. Just remember, that the professionals with MyITPro are here to help and are only a phone call away.