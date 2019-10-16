Online attacks and how to avoid them

Malware, Ransomware, and Phishing, Oh My!

We often hear words that strike fear in the community of technology. Malware, Ransomware, and Phishing are all legitimate phrases that strike fear when mentioned…but what are they?

Let’s start with Malware, which simply put is not as common as it was three years ago. Malware is software that gets installed on your device with the intention to disrupt, damage, or steal your information. Because of the way that it infects, it is not as likely to be seen when the user stays aware of what is being installed and has safeguards in place to keep their device from becoming infected. Typically, Malware can be cleaned from a device with software or by bringing it to MyITPro technicians.

Now let’s talk about Ransomware. The scary term that is used in marketing and media to make us think that someone is doing everything in their power to corrupt us and hold all our precious files until we pay them. This method has often taken the place of Malware, because it can be a way for the “bad people” to make some money. According to recent reports, Ransomware is expected to become a nearly 2-billion-dollar industry. It is no wonder that we all need to be aware and fearful of this malicious activity.

The question is, how does one get infected? Ransomware typically infects through an attachment or link in an email (phishing, we’ll get there) or website that is malicious. Once the link or attachment is activated, the ransomware goes to work encrypting files. This can often be a situation where your Anti-Virus software does not get triggered because it is a file or link that the user initiated. Once the encryption commences, the user will experience a screen on their device notifying them that their files are lost UNLESS they pay.

Finally, lets dive into Phishing. These fraudulent emails come to us appearing as some entity that we trust or are meant to cause an emotional reaction that gets us to click a link or download an attachment. Phishing has quickly become one of the easiest ways for the “bad people” to infect users around the world. The term Phishing is simply sending out numerous lines (emails) until they get a bite on the hook. Reeling us in like a fish to exploit them into sharing info or infect our systems. Phishing emails can look like they are sent from trusted sources like Amazon, Google, Apple or even your co-worker and family members.

One common example is where an email appears to be from a trusted company, let’s say your bank. The email says that there is activity that requires your attention. Once you click the link in the email, you are directed to what appears to be the banks website. You enter your credentials only to receive an error that the site is having issues. When in reality, you have just given those credentials to the “bad people” who can now access your real account and lock you out. This method is used to portray themselves as well-known companies as well as people or entities that we are familiar with and receive emails from on a day-to-day basis.

Ultimately, each of these methods require one thing from us the user to stay safe. To slow down and take steps to become ever more aware of the threats that are being used to entrap us and infect our devices or steal our information. Check links by hovering your mouse to see if it is indeed the site we expect. Take time to look at the senders full email address, as many will be misspelled or from a completely different address.