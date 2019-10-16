Quick shortcuts to open your favorite web pages

Be a master of website entering.

When you enter an address to get to your favorite website, do you enter the http:// or even www in the browser? This is the common for most folks and can sometimes cause us to type the wrong character and send us to a completely different site. There is a shortcut!

For example, if you wanted to visit SCTC, you could just type sctcweb.com and press Enter. One way to make this even faster, when you are visiting a .com address you can type sctcweb and then press Ctrl+Enter on your keyboard and the browser will fill in the full site https://www.sctcweb.com. Give it a try!!