Get your best Wi-Fi signal

SCTC provides you convenient and reliable high-speed internet, and we want you to have the best experience possible. But did you know the Wi-Fi in your house can be affected by things other than the speed of the internet we provide? Read on to learn about the top four things you can do to get you best Wi-Fi signal.

Use the latest and best hardware. Not all wireless routers are created equal. Older routers are not equipped to handle today’s internet speeds, and even some new routers don’t have the capacity to deliver high speeds wirelessly. If you’re not sure what wireless router to use, you can always ask us! Put your router in the right place. The location of your router is the next most important part of having a great Wi-Fi signal. Putting your router inside a cabinet, behind a wall, or next to something metal can weaken the signal. Routers are most effective when they are out in the open. Also, if you have a choice, put the router higher rather than lower—on a top shelf or on your second floor. Beware of appliances. Certain home appliances, particularly things like microwave ovens or wireless phones, can have adverse affects on your Wi-Fi signal. Investing in a dual band router can help with this, but placing your router farther from these appliances is also a good idea. Password protect your Wi-Fi signal. Having a Wi-Fi signal with no password protection is an invitation to your neighbors to use your internet service. And although your neighbors are lovely people, if they use your Wi-Fi signal it will be weaker for you. Put a password on your Wi-Fi signal (your router’s user manual should tell you how), and make it a strong one. Not sure how to choose a strong password? Here’s a fun infographic that gives you some tips.

SCTC is committed to bringing you the best internet connection possible, and we want your Wi-Fi signal to be just as good. That’s why we will offer Managed Wi-Fi as an optional add on to SCTC internet plans. Starting at just $8.95 per month, you will receive a premium Wi-Fi router, router installation and set up to maximize performance, and ongoing technical support.