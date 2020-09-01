Tips for Better Online Learning

Intel, a leader in the technology industry, has produced Parents’ Guide to Remote Learning, a resource manual to help parents get their arms around some of the larger challenges that learning from home will bring. We’ll break down some of the key messages here, and provide you with a link to the full guide at the end of this article.

Develop a Routine

Establish a schedule.

An ideal routine would include a combination of virtual, physical, and project-based activities.

Most educational experts recommend dedicating time at the beginning of the day to set expectations and devoting time in the afternoon to have your child show their work and explain what they have learned.

Co-create a visual learning schedule with your children. This will increase buy-in and encourage children to take responsibility for their learning, while making sure their voice is heard.

Create a Learning Space

If possible, have multiple designated areas for learning. A place where kids can be creative with everyday items found in your home. A quiet reading and writing space where your children can get comfortable with minimal distractions. A technology zone where your children have a dedicated device to connect virtually with their extended families, teachers, and classmates.

Tips to remember when creating learning spaces: Ergonomics matter! Encourage your children to use chairs that let their feet rest on the floor, and make sure monitors and screens are placed at eye-level. Staring at screens all day can be exhausting for adults and children. Teach your kids about the 20-20-20 rule. Prevent eye strain by taking a break every 20 minutes to look at an object about 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Make sure you and your children take physical breaks too.



Devices for Learning

Ensure your device is able to access legacy learning tools such as Adobe Flash resources.

The device should allow your child to participate in video conferencing while also completing an assignment.

More devices and more people who need access to the internet means taking special care to ensure you have reliable service that meets the bandwidth requirements of your situation.

More Tips for Online Learning

Younger children will be more successful when offered shorter, diverse activities that engage them through hands-on learning.

Take this opportunity to tap into your child’s inner genius and let them create a passion project that truly interests them. Use this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about your child’s passions, interests, and learning styles.

Incorporate blocks of time throughout the day for catching up on a book, meditating, doing a puzzle, or taking a nap.

Encourage your high school age child to start a project and explore their interests. Take advantage of your teenager’s need to be more independent and allow them to take on their own projects, discover career paths, and develop new skills.

Read the full article (PDF)