Best Crafting Apps for Kids (iOS & Android)

Want more ways to keep kids busy engaged at home? There are many apps available, for all ages, that are free or affordable.

Scribble Press – For kids that love to draw, they’ll love this app! Allow your child to turn themselves into an illustrator (and author) all with a few clicks on a button. The app includes powerhouse features such as video and audio export, over 300 tools to inspire creativity, and 30 fill-in-the-blank story starters to move around writer’s block. The app costs $4.99 and includes various book templates (including a blank book).

