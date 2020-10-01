Smart Appliances in the Kitchen

The kitchen is already one of the most technologically advanced rooms in our homes. With so many gadgets and gizmos already taking up precious counter space, it’s not a surprise the “smart kitchen” has been the slowest room in the smart home to catch on.

While connected fridges have been the butt of many smart home jokes, that doesn’t mean you should dismiss the idea of the smart kitchen. Really good smart kitchen devices aren’t just smart because they’re connected to the internet; they’re smart because they’re innovative and helpful.

There are so many ways to improve your kitchen — scales, thermostats, microwaves, and other voice-controlled devices that will make your life easier. Read the full article for more smart kitchen ideas.