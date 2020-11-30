Don’t be a victim: Tips for avoiding scams this holiday shopping season

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging on, many people are more comfortable shopping at home than going to crowded stores.

The consulting firm Deloitte forecasts that e-commerce sales will grow by 25% to 35%, year-over-year, during the 2020-2021 holiday season. And the National Retail Federation said that in September, online and other non-store sales were up 27 percent year over year. Read the full article here