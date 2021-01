Oh no, I closed my tab!

Have you ever closed a tab by accident and instantly regretted it? Yeah, me too! Well, there’s an easy keyboard shortcut to reopen tabs that were previously closed. Just press Control + Shift + T (or Command + Shift + T on a Mac) and watch that lost tab reappear! You will wonder how you ever lived without this trick.

