Putting the “Care” in Healthcare: Santiam Hospital & Clinics

Santiam Hospital & Clinics has served its neighbors in Stayton, Oregon and surrounding communities since 1953. Their mission is rooted in the belief that a healthy community is one where people have the resources to live fulfilling, healthy lives. So not only do they provide patient-centric care, but they invest a great deal of time and funds in the community at large.

In 2024 alone, Santiam Hospital and Clinics has participated in over 50 outreach events to improve community health, including providing EMT services, offering blood pressure screenings, car seat clinics, and so much more.

Outside of their outreach events, they also give generously to organizations that further their mission and have partnered with local schools and community programs through their Service Integration Program.

Helping our neighbors

In 2024, Santiam Hospital and Clinics partnered with local school districts to collect and provide needed supplies to local families and children.

“Just sharing a pic from the high school, they were able to stock up on their Eagle Care Center, where students can pick up supplies and personal care items if they have need. Thank your team for us!” -Melissa Glover Director of Special Programs, Stayton High School

When winter storms dropped the temperature dangerously low in early 2024, unsheltered community members needed a safe place to stay. With no warming centers in the area, Santiam Hospital’s Service Integration Team took the lead, opening a temporary warming center for Stayton community members to be out of the elements, fuel their bodies, and receive resources and referrals to service integration team members who could assist with their immediate needs including access to primary care and behavioral health services.

Santiam Hospital has also partnered with the Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief Fund to help wildfire survivors rebuild or relocate to new housing. The program began in 2020, and they are still case managing 24 households who are actively working on their recovery.

Getting involved

According to the team at Santiam Hospital, serving their community begins by listening to their neighbors’ needs. A few ways you can make your voice heard:

Attend SIT meetings

Donate to the Santiam Hospital & Clinics Foundation to support their projects and initiatives. Home – Santiam Hospital & Clinics Foundation

Attend monthly forums

Participate in their annual Fun Run each June

Follow their Facebook page to stay up to date on events

As a fellow local company committed to helping our community thrive, SCTC is proud to support Santiam Hospital & Clinics, its Foundation, and the many ways it cares for our neighbors and our home.

To learn more about Santiam Hospital & Clinics, visit santiamhospital.org