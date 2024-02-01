2024 Scholarship Application

Christy Gentry • February 1, 2024

SCTC Scholarship Guidelines

Awards:

  • SCTC will award up to $35,500 in scholarship funds this year. Three scholarships of $3500 each are guaranteed to be awarded. The remaining number and individual amounts of additional scholarships are to be determined.
  • All awards are to be determined by random drawing.
  • Winners will be notified by phone or mail.

Application Procedure:

Complete the application form and return by email to marilyn@sctcweb.com or by mail to SCTC, Attention: Scholarship Award Program, 502 N. 2nd Ave, PO Box 477, Stayton OR 97383. 

Deadline: Hand delivered or RECEIVED (not postmarked) in the mail by 5 pm on April 12, 2024.

Applications are available by clicking this link https://sctcweb.com/category/scholarships/  or on our website: www.sctcweb.com, under:

  • Community
  • Scholarships

Eligibility and rules:

  • Eligibility is open to graduating high school students who plan to attend college or a trade school immediately after graduation. Home schooled students are also eligible.
  • Applicant must complete and return application form by stated deadline.
  • The applicant’s Parent/Guardian must have SCTC, PTC or SCS phone or internet/broadband service and be in good standing.  Their place of employment does not qualify unless they are the owner of the business and that business has phone or internet/broadband with SCTC/PTC/SCS.
  • Recipients must be accepted by an accredited college, university, or trade school.
  • One entry per person. Scholarship is not transferable nor is any substitution or cash equivalent permitted.
  • Winners are selected by random drawing.
  • All decisions of the scholarship committee are final. 

Questions may be directed to Marilyn Kendall at marilyn@sctcweb.com or 503-769-8453.

Apply Now
