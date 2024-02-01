2024 Scholarship Application
SCTC Scholarship Guidelines
Awards:
- SCTC will award up to $35,500 in scholarship funds this year. Three scholarships of $3500 each are guaranteed to be awarded. The remaining number and individual amounts of additional scholarships are to be determined.
- All awards are to be determined by random drawing.
- Winners will be notified by phone or mail.
Application Procedure:
Complete the application form and return by email to marilyn@sctcweb.com or by mail to SCTC, Attention: Scholarship Award Program, 502 N. 2nd Ave, PO Box 477, Stayton OR 97383.
Deadline: Hand delivered or RECEIVED (not postmarked) in the mail by 5 pm on April 12, 2024.
Applications are available by clicking this link https://sctcweb.com/category/scholarships/ or on our website: www.sctcweb.com, under:
- Community
- Scholarships
Eligibility and rules:
- Eligibility is open to graduating high school students who plan to attend college or a trade school immediately after graduation. Home schooled students are also eligible.
- Applicant must complete and return application form by stated deadline.
- The applicant’s Parent/Guardian must have SCTC, PTC or SCS phone or internet/broadband service and be in good standing. Their place of employment does not qualify unless they are the owner of the business and that business has phone or internet/broadband with SCTC/PTC/SCS.
- Recipients must be accepted by an accredited college, university, or trade school.
- One entry per person. Scholarship is not transferable nor is any substitution or cash equivalent permitted.
- Winners are selected by random drawing.
- All decisions of the scholarship committee are final.
Questions may be directed to Marilyn Kendall at marilyn@sctcweb.com or 503-769-8453.