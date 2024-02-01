2024 Scholarship Application

SCTC Scholarship Guidelines

Awards:

SCTC will award up to $35,500 in scholarship funds this year. Three scholarships of $3500 each are guaranteed to be awarded. The remaining number and individual amounts of additional scholarships are to be determined.

All awards are to be determined by random drawing.

Winners will be notified by phone or mail.

Application Procedure:

Complete the application form and return by email to marilyn@sctcweb.com or by mail to SCTC, Attention: Scholarship Award Program, 502 N. 2nd Ave, PO Box 477, Stayton OR 97383.

Deadline: Hand delivered or RECEIVED (not postmarked) in the mail by 5 pm on April 12, 2024 .

Applications are available by clicking this link https://sctcweb.com/category/scholarships/ or on our website: www.sctcweb.com, under:

Community

Scholarships

Eligibility and rules:

Eligibility is open to graduating high school students who plan to attend college or a trade school immediately after graduation. Home schooled students are also eligible.

Applicant must complete and return application form by stated deadline.

The applicant’s Parent/Guardian must have SCTC, PTC or SCS phone or internet/broadband service and be in good standing. Their place of employment does not qualify unless they are the owner of the business and that business has phone or internet/broadband with SCTC/PTC/SCS.

Recipients must be accepted by an accredited college, university, or trade school.

One entry per person. Scholarship is not transferable nor is any substitution or cash equivalent permitted.

Winners are selected by random drawing.

All decisions of the scholarship committee are final.



Questions may be directed to Marilyn Kendall at marilyn@sctcweb.com or 503-769-8453.