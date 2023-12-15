Scholarship Awards

Congratulations 2023 Winners

We are excited to announce that SCTC gave away $35,500 in 2023!
Congratulations to all of our well-deserved winners!

Our application and selection process is unique from other scholarship programs allowing more students the opportunity to participate in our program.


Eligibility is open to graduating high school students whose parents or guardians are members and customers in good standing of SCTC, PTC or SCS; determined by purchasing basic local telephone service or broadband service.

This year’s awards go to:

Scholarship GivenRecipientHigh School
$3,500 Gus Kirsch Memorial ScholarshipJoshua Mulcare-FrameCascade
$3,500 Bob Hartmann Memorial ScholarshipAllison HammerRegis
$3,500 Jim Tiger Memorial ScholarshipJoseph ManringLocust St. Academy
$3,000Zachary MooreCascade
$2,000Macy SilbernagelRegis
$2,000Vienna CabanerosRegis
$2,000Brock HubertStayton
$2,000Emily LomeliStayton
$2,000Rori BentzStayton
$2,000Ashley ReaStayton
$2,000Aubrey WerknerStayton
$2,000Amethyst BeitzStayton
$2,000Molly KuenziSilverton
$2,000Athena LauScio
$2,000Brandon StinnettSprague
Total awarded: $35,500
