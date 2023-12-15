Scholarship Awards
Congratulations 2023 Winners
We are excited to announce that SCTC gave away $35,500 in 2023!
Congratulations to all of our well-deserved winners!
Our application and selection process is unique from other scholarship programs allowing more students the opportunity to participate in our program.
Eligibility is open to graduating high school students whose parents or guardians are members and customers in good standing of SCTC, PTC or SCS; determined by purchasing basic local telephone service or broadband service.
This year’s awards go to:
|Scholarship Given
|Recipient
|High School
|$3,500 Gus Kirsch Memorial Scholarship
|Joshua Mulcare-Frame
|Cascade
|$3,500 Bob Hartmann Memorial Scholarship
|Allison Hammer
|Regis
|$3,500 Jim Tiger Memorial Scholarship
|Joseph Manring
|Locust St. Academy
|$3,000
|Zachary Moore
|Cascade
|$2,000
|Macy Silbernagel
|Regis
|$2,000
|Vienna Cabaneros
|Regis
|$2,000
|Brock Hubert
|Stayton
|$2,000
|Emily Lomeli
|Stayton
|$2,000
|Rori Bentz
|Stayton
|$2,000
|Ashley Rea
|Stayton
|$2,000
|Aubrey Werkner
|Stayton
|$2,000
|Amethyst Beitz
|Stayton
|$2,000
|Molly Kuenzi
|Silverton
|$2,000
|Athena Lau
|Scio
|$2,000
|Brandon Stinnett
|Sprague
|Total awarded: $35,500