2026 Scholarship Application
SCTC Scholarship Guidelines
Awards:
- SCTC will award up to $35,500 in scholarship funds this year. Three scholarships of $3,500 each are guaranteed to be awarded. The remaining number and individual amounts of additional scholarships are to be determined.
- All awards are to be determined by random drawing.
- Winners will be notified by phone or mail.
Deadline: 5 pm on April 14, 2026 Eligibility is subject to the Scholarship Guidelines. Please review the Scholarship Guidelines before proceeding. Please fill out and return this application including the release form.