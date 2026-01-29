2026 Scholarship Application

January 29, 2026

SCTC Scholarship Guidelines

Awards:

  • SCTC will award up to $35,500 in scholarship funds this year. Three scholarships of $3,500 each are guaranteed to be awarded. The remaining number and individual amounts of additional scholarships are to be determined.
  • All awards are to be determined by random drawing.
  • Winners will be notified by phone or mail.
Enter online
Download the application

2026 SCTC Scholarship Application

Deadline: 5 pm on April 14, 2026

Eligibility is subject to the Scholarship Guidelines. Please review the Scholarship Guidelines before proceeding. Please fill out and return this application including the release form.

Name
Physical Address
Mailing Address
**Parent/Guardian SCTC/PTC/SCS account number – Parent/Guardian MUST have phone or internet/broadband with SCTC/PTC/SCS. Their place of employment does not qualify unless they are the owner of the business, and that business has phone or internet/broadband with SCTC/PTC/SCS.
MM slash DD slash YYYY
Parent/Guardian of applicant must be a member or customer in good standing of SCTC, PTC (People’s Telephone Co.), or SCS determined by purchasing basic local telephone service or broadband service.
Are you a graduating senior?*
*Must be a graduating High School Senior who will attend an accredited college, university, or trade school.

Future Plans

Permission to use photograph, video, image and testimonial
Accepted file types: jpg, png, Max. file size: 50 MB.
Copyright © 2026, SCTC. All rights reserved. | Privacy Policy | CPNI | FCC Broadband Labels | Legal

2026 Board Election: Request A Petition

Email Us