Empowering Stayton Youth: Santiam Teen Center

It takes a village to raise a child. For Stayton families, the Santiam Teen Center is part of that village.

“Many describe this place as their second home,” says Hannah Ward, Youth Program Director at Santiam Teen Center. “At our core, we’re about showing teens that they matter, they have purpose, and they have community. Whether they need someone to talk to, a hot meal, or simply a place to hang out, we offer an environment where teens can just be.”

A vital resource for teens and their families

Founded in 2018, Santiam Teen Center (STC) provides local seventh through 12th graders with a safe, welcoming space to gather after school. Beyond offering essentials like laundry facilities, showers, toiletries, and hot meals, the center connects teens with volunteer opportunities, mentoring relationships, and experiences that build confidence and life skills.

By fostering healthy relationships with peers and trusted adults, teens develop supportive friendships that strengthen their emotional well-being. Volunteer work helps them meet graduation requirements while instilling community pride and connectedness.

In 2026, STC is launching three new programs: a Student Council where teens can help shape center activities, a Peer Mentoring Program for graduating seniors to maintain support as they transition into adulthood, and a Job-Readiness Skills Program to assist in preparing for youth for a career path.

“Our goal is to make STC a lifelong anchor, not just a place for after school,” says Ward. “That continued presence can inspire younger teens and strengthen the sense of belonging that makes STC so special.”

The village it takes

The work STC does relies on support from volunteers, mentors, donors, and community organizations including City of Stayton, SCTC, Foothills Church, Kiwanis, and Focus Heating – just to name a few.

As a local internet provider, SCTC is proud to support the center through free internet and phone service, along with donations, fundraiser sponsorships, and volunteers.

“This work simply could not be done without our wonderful community ,” says Hannah Ward. “We have teens who’ve been here since the beginning and are now graduating. We’ve watched them build friendships and become more confident, respectful, and willing to step out of their shells. It’s incredible to watch.”

How to get involved

One of STC’s biggest initiatives is their Sponsor-A-Teen program—a seasonal campaign inviting community members to support area youth during the holidays through donations, gift purchases, and letters of encouragement.

Beyond Sponsor‑A‑Teen, there are many other meaningful ways to give back throughout the year.

Community members can volunteer their time in several ways, whether that’s mentoring teens during program hours, helping with projects outside of program time, or preparing meals by cooking in our kitchen or making a meal at home and bringing it in. People can also donate financially or provide essential items such as clothing, food, toiletries, and other supplies.

“Every act of service, big or small, helps us create a space where teens feel safe, seen, and supported,” says Hannah Ward. “We’re building something special, and we’d love for you to be a part of it.”

To learn more about the center and how to get involved, visit santiamteencenter.org