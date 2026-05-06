Bright futures: SCTC awards $35,000 in scholarships to local students

May 6, 2026

Since 1955, SCTC has put our neighbors first, believing that connection—to each other, to opportunity, to the wider world—is what helps communities like ours thrive. As your “hometown connection,” we do everything we can to enhance the quality of life for our members and neighbors, from investing in cutting-edge fiber technology to giving back through our annual scholarship program.

This year, we’re proud to have awarded $35,500 in scholarships to a remarkable group of students from the Santiam Canyon area. Their goals are their own, their stories are different, but they all share something important: a steadfast drive to achieve their dreams and create the future they envision for themselves.

To our 2026 recipients: congratulations. You’ve earned this. We’re proud to be part of your journey, and we’re rooting for you every step of the way.

Please join us in celebrating these very deserving winners:

RecipientHigh schoolScholarship awarded
Abigail SearlesRegis High School$3500 Gus Kirsch Memorial Scholarship
Molly CoxStayton High School$3500 Bob Hartmann Memorial Memorial Scholarship
Grant DolbyRegis High School$3500 Jim Tiger Memorial Scholarship
Isabela CalhounMckay High School$3000 SCTC Scholarship
Lucy LovingStayton High School$2000 SCTC Scholarship
Jocelyn GutierrezStayton High School  $2000 SCTC scholarship
Maizy DowneySantiam High School$2000 SCTC Scholarship
Sophia ShineRegis High School$2000 SCTC Scholarship
Jude PokornyRegis High School$2000 SCTC Scholarship
Makenzie SchacherStayton High$2000 SCTC Scholarship
Miranda RitchieStayton High$2000 SCTC Scholarship
Conor BochslerStayton High$2000 SCTC Scholarship
Amy MillerStayton High$2000 SCTC Scholarship
Mason LindemannSantiam High School$2000 SCTC Scholarship
Oliver HuntStayton High$2000 SCTC Scholarship
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