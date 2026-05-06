Bright futures: SCTC awards $35,000 in scholarships to local students
Since 1955, SCTC has put our neighbors first, believing that connection—to each other, to opportunity, to the wider world—is what helps communities like ours thrive. As your “hometown connection,” we do everything we can to enhance the quality of life for our members and neighbors, from investing in cutting-edge fiber technology to giving back through our annual scholarship program.
This year, we’re proud to have awarded $35,500 in scholarships to a remarkable group of students from the Santiam Canyon area. Their goals are their own, their stories are different, but they all share something important: a steadfast drive to achieve their dreams and create the future they envision for themselves.
To our 2026 recipients: congratulations. You’ve earned this. We’re proud to be part of your journey, and we’re rooting for you every step of the way.
Please join us in celebrating these very deserving winners:
|Recipient
|High school
|Scholarship awarded
|Abigail Searles
|Regis High School
|$3500 Gus Kirsch Memorial Scholarship
|Molly Cox
|Stayton High School
|$3500 Bob Hartmann Memorial Memorial Scholarship
|Grant Dolby
|Regis High School
|$3500 Jim Tiger Memorial Scholarship
|Isabela Calhoun
|Mckay High School
|$3000 SCTC Scholarship
|Lucy Loving
|Stayton High School
|$2000 SCTC Scholarship
|Jocelyn Gutierrez
|Stayton High School
|$2000 SCTC scholarship
|Maizy Downey
|Santiam High School
|$2000 SCTC Scholarship
|Sophia Shine
|Regis High School
|$2000 SCTC Scholarship
|Jude Pokorny
|Regis High School
|$2000 SCTC Scholarship
|Makenzie Schacher
|Stayton High
|$2000 SCTC Scholarship
|Miranda Ritchie
|Stayton High
|$2000 SCTC Scholarship
|Conor Bochsler
|Stayton High
|$2000 SCTC Scholarship
|Amy Miller
|Stayton High
|$2000 SCTC Scholarship
|Mason Lindemann
|Santiam High School
|$2000 SCTC Scholarship
|Oliver Hunt
|Stayton High
|$2000 SCTC Scholarship