Bright futures: SCTC awards $35,000 in scholarships to local students

Since 1955, SCTC has put our neighbors first, believing that connection—to each other, to opportunity, to the wider world—is what helps communities like ours thrive. As your “hometown connection,” we do everything we can to enhance the quality of life for our members and neighbors, from investing in cutting-edge fiber technology to giving back through our annual scholarship program.

This year, we’re proud to have awarded $35,500 in scholarships to a remarkable group of students from the Santiam Canyon area. Their goals are their own, their stories are different, but they all share something important: a steadfast drive to achieve their dreams and create the future they envision for themselves.

To our 2026 recipients: congratulations. You’ve earned this. We’re proud to be part of your journey, and we’re rooting for you every step of the way.