SCTC celebrates community growth with $35,500 in annual scholarships
At SCTC, innovation and community go hand in hand. We’re proud to be more than a technology provider—we’re a dedicated partner in building brighter futures. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce that this year, we awarded $35,500 in scholarships to a remarkable group of students who embody determination, creativity, and a commitment to making a difference.
Our annual scholarship program is grounded in the belief that success shouldn’t be limited by circumstance. By supporting students in their pursuit of higher education, we aim to level the playing field and ensure that financial barriers don’t stand in the way of big dreams.
But it’s about more than just financial aid. Our scholarships encourage innovation and imagination—fueling the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and problem-solvers. Many of our recipients go on to contribute meaningfully to their communities, using their education and gratitude as powerful tools for change.
At SCTC, we believe in the power of connection—not just through technology, but through education, diversity, and shared success.
To our 2025 scholarship winners: Congratulations! Your achievements inspire us, and we can’t wait to see what you accomplish next.
We’re proud to announce this year’s awards go to:
Scholarship Given
Recipient
High School
$3,500 Gus Kirsch Memorial Scholarship
Gabrielle Jungwirth
Silverton
$3,500 Bob Hartmann Memorial Scholarship
Kaden Arnold
Stayton
$3,500 Jim Tiger Memorial Scholarship
Abigail Kintz
Regis
$3,000
Caden Moore
Stayton
$2,000
Natalie McKim
Stayton
$2,000
Kale Hubert
Stayton
$2,000
Kadence Kuiken
Stayton
$2,000
Weston Winstead
Stayton
$2,000
Bryson Nygren
Silverton
$2,000
Johanna Comstock
Stayton
$2,000
Haley Butenschoen
Stayton
$2,000
Elizabeth Young
Stayton
$2,000
Jaci Nixon
Cascade
$2,000
Haiden Mumey
Regis
$2,000
Kaila Hayes
Regis
Total awarded: $35,500