SCTC celebrates community growth with $35,500 in annual scholarships

At SCTC, innovation and community go hand in hand. We’re proud to be more than a technology provider—we’re a dedicated partner in building brighter futures. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce that this year, we awarded $35,500 in scholarships to a remarkable group of students who embody determination, creativity, and a commitment to making a difference.

Our annual scholarship program is grounded in the belief that success shouldn’t be limited by circumstance. By supporting students in their pursuit of higher education, we aim to level the playing field and ensure that financial barriers don’t stand in the way of big dreams.

But it’s about more than just financial aid. Our scholarships encourage innovation and imagination—fueling the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and problem-solvers. Many of our recipients go on to contribute meaningfully to their communities, using their education and gratitude as powerful tools for change.

At SCTC, we believe in the power of connection—not just through technology, but through education, diversity, and shared success.

To our 2025 scholarship winners: Congratulations! Your achievements inspire us, and we can’t wait to see what you accomplish next.

We’re proud to announce this year’s awards go to: