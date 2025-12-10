SCTC’s 71st Annual Meeting April 23, 2026 at 7:00 PM

The 71st Annual Meeting of the members of Stayton Cooperative Telephone Company will be held Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Two positions are up for election, Position # 1 Incumbent Connie Nielson, Position #6, and Incumbent Tadd Humphreys, both are seeking re-election. All are At Large positions.

If you wish to seek election for one of these positions, you may run by Petition.

Nominations by Petition Criteria: Any 15 or more members of the Cooperative, acting together, may make nominations for directors by petition, provided such petition is filed with the Secretary of the Cooperative not less than 45 days prior to the meeting at which directors are to be elected. If you are interested in running for one of these positions, please email Louis at [email protected] to request a petition. Petitions must be filed with the Secretary no later than 10:00 a.m. on March 9, 2026. Questions may be addressed to the Secretary at 503-769-2121.