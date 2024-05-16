SCTC: Empowering Our Community the Co-op Way

Working together for the greater good—that’s the core mentality of a co-op. You may have heard this term, “co-op,” used to describe SCTC. But what does it really mean, and how do co-ops work?

In this blog, we’ll explain the co-op model and how operating as a co-op allows SCTC to positively impact its members and the local community.

How Co-Ops Work

At their core, cooperatives, “co-ops” for short, are businesses owned and operated by their members. This model allows co-op members to have a voice in the business and share in its profits. When individuals come together to form a cooperative, they aren’t just customers—they’re active participants in shaping the future of their community.

Co-ops can work well for a variety of businesses, especially in rural community-centric areas. Food stores, banks, public utilities, health services, housing, and more can all thrive under the co-op business model. And when co-ops thrive, so do their members.

The Positive Impact of SCTC’s Co-Op Model

In our community, SCTC is a long-standing telecommunications cooperative. SCTC was formed in 1955 to improve the quality of life and to ensure prosperity of our members by providing communication services that are reliable, reasonably priced, and tailored to meeting your needs.

Because SCTC operates as a co-op, residents in the local area have the option to join as members. Members play an important role in SCTC’s decision-making process. With the right to vote in elections and serve on the Board of Directors, members can influence the impact SCTC has on our community.

Through the support of its members, SCTC has made major investments in infrastructure to bring reliable high-speed internet to our area. Access to fast fiber internet provides residents and businesses with economic opportunities, educational resources, and medical services that were previously out of reach.

This means SCTC and its members play a key role in bridging the digital divide in the Stayton and Sublimity areas. Our rural communities, traditionally underserved by large corporate telecom companies, can now benefit from access to high-speed internet provided by their local co-op—SCTC.

Why it Pays to be an SCTC Member

Operating under the co-op model allows SCTC to prioritize the needs of its members and community above all else. Instead of maximizing profits for shareholders, SCTC pays out annual dividends to its members. This ensures that everyone involved benefits from the cooperative’s operations.

SCTC’s commitment to community empowerment is evident in an impressive track record of returning over $8.6 million to its members since 2013. Current projections indicate this trend will continue, and total member returns will surpass $10 million by the end of 2024.

Join SCTC’s Local Co-op

SCTC’s cooperative structure fosters ownership and accountability among members. This collective responsibility creates a strong bond between SCTC and the communities it serves, driving a shared commitment to building a brighter future for all.

By providing dependable high-speed internet, SCTC is empowering residents and businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital world. So, when you connect to the internet with SCTC, you’re not just accessing a service—you’re investing in the future of your community.

Join our local co-op today by choosing SCTC for all your high-speed internet and business services needs.