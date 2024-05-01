Scholarship Winners

May 1, 2024

Congratulations 2024 SCTC Scholarship Award Winners!

Each year, SCTC supports the higher education goals of local high school seniors through our scholarship program. Our unique application and selection process allows a high number of students to participate and receive scholarship awards.

We’re excited to announce the 2024 SCTC Scholarship Award winners! Congratulations to all these ambitious high school seniors—we know they’ll go on to do great things. SCTC is proud to award a grand total of $35,500 for this year’s scholarships.

Scholarship AwardRecipientHigh School
$3,500 Gus Kirsch Memorial ScholarshipConnor SmithSalem Academy
$3,500 Bob Hartmann Memorial ScholarshipLandon MonningerStayton
$3,500 Jim Tiger Memorial ScholarshipJacob AndersenHomeschool
$3,000Aunika ThiessenStayton
$2,000Carlee SmithCascade
$2,000Maxwell EatonRegis
$2,000April AsmanCascade
$2,000Haven BladesStayton
$2,000Jackson GaulRegis
$2,000Dulce NavarroStayton
$2,000Gavin JacksonStayton
$2,000David TrottStayton
$2,000Erik SilbernagelRegis
$2,000Tanner UrquhartStayton
$2,000Bethany WagarStayton
Total awarded: $35,500
The SCTC Scholarship Award program is just one of the many ways we give back to our community. Eligibility is open to graduating high school students whose parents or guardians are members or customers in good standing of SCTC, PTC or SCS; determined by purchasing basic local telephone service or broadband service.

Get in touch today to become an SCTC customer—or browse our website to learn more about our residential internet, business internet, and voice services in the Stayton, Oregon area.
