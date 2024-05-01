Scholarship Winners
Congratulations 2024 SCTC Scholarship Award Winners!
Each year, SCTC supports the higher education goals of local high school seniors through our scholarship program. Our unique application and selection process allows a high number of students to participate and receive scholarship awards.
We’re excited to announce the 2024 SCTC Scholarship Award winners! Congratulations to all these ambitious high school seniors—we know they’ll go on to do great things. SCTC is proud to award a grand total of $35,500 for this year’s scholarships.
|Scholarship Award
|Recipient
|High School
|$3,500 Gus Kirsch Memorial Scholarship
|Connor Smith
|Salem Academy
|$3,500 Bob Hartmann Memorial Scholarship
|Landon Monninger
|Stayton
|$3,500 Jim Tiger Memorial Scholarship
|Jacob Andersen
|Homeschool
|$3,000
|Aunika Thiessen
|Stayton
|$2,000
|Carlee Smith
|Cascade
|$2,000
|Maxwell Eaton
|Regis
|$2,000
|April Asman
|Cascade
|$2,000
|Haven Blades
|Stayton
|$2,000
|Jackson Gaul
|Regis
|$2,000
|Dulce Navarro
|Stayton
|$2,000
|Gavin Jackson
|Stayton
|$2,000
|David Trott
|Stayton
|$2,000
|Erik Silbernagel
|Regis
|$2,000
|Tanner Urquhart
|Stayton
|$2,000
|Bethany Wagar
|Stayton
|Total awarded: $35,500
