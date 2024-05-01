Scholarship Winners

Congratulations 2024 SCTC Scholarship Award Winners!

Each year, SCTC supports the higher education goals of local high school seniors through our scholarship program. Our unique application and selection process allows a high number of students to participate and receive scholarship awards.

We’re excited to announce the 2024 SCTC Scholarship Award winners! Congratulations to all these ambitious high school seniors—we know they’ll go on to do great things. SCTC is proud to award a grand total of $35,500 for this year’s scholarships.