Historic Brown House opens new chapter serving local businesses

Any visitor to Stayton will recognize the Brown House—a grand, Queen Anne-style home. built in 1903 by Charles and Martha Brown. The home was the first in Stayton to have indoor plumbing and electrical wiring, and later became Stayton Hospital, where more than 130 “Brown House Babies” were born between 1929 and 1938.

When the building faced demolition in 2000, community members formed the Santiam Heritage Foundation (SHF) to save it. Today, the fully restored home serves as both a preserved piece of local history and a beautiful gathering space for residents and visitors alike.

A new way to experience history

The Foundation has long offered the first floor for events and hosts monthly public open houses on the second Sunday of every month. Now, they’re introducing office rentals on the second floor—a vision the founders held from the beginning.

“Our founders envisioned the three second floor rooms would help provide income to support ongoing maintenance of the Brown House,” said Wendy Stone, SHF President. “We’re excited to provide local businesses and non-profits with a unique, historic space to do business, and we look forward to welcoming their clients as visitors.”

The three restored offices feature 122-year-old refinished original wood floors, a historic “water closet” from 1903, and lightspeed fiber internet through a partnership with SCTC.

Looking ahead

In 2026, SHF will launch History Talks—a collaboration with other local historic organizations made possible by grants received from the Oregon Historical Society and the Marion Cultural Development Corporation. Participating organizations will be compensated for their talks, which will be free to the public.

“We hope this endeavor will become a way for all the local historic and heritage organizations to lift one another up and better engage with the public,” said Ms. Stone.

Supporting the Mission

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and Oregon Cultural Trust-qualified cultural organization, SHF welcomes tax-deductible donations to continue bringing artistic and cultural experiences to the community.

Learn more about office rentals, events, or supporting the Foundation at www.brownhouse.org.