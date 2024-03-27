SCTC’s 69th Annual Meeting April 25, 2024 at 7:00 PM

The 69th Annual Meeting of the members of Stayton Cooperative Telephone Company will be held Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at 475 N 2nd Avenue, Stayton, Oregon.

As a member, you vote for your Board of Directors, who in turn set strategic direction for the Cooperative. It is just another way your membership matters.

TWO DIRECTORS WILL BE ELECTED FOR THREE-YEAR TERMS:

POSITION NO. 3 At Large

Incumbent Thomas Schumacher,

seeking re-election

POSITION NO. 5 At Large

Incumbent Don Hartelooo,

seeking re-election

You may vote by mail with the enclosed ballot, or you are able to vote electronically by going to this URL directvote.net/SCTC and accessing the electronic ballot by utilizing your Member ID (see below) and Zip Code. If you have an email on file, you should have received the broadcast email with your voting credentials and how to access the electronic website when the election opened. Do not mail your ballot if you plan to vote online.

Your Member ID can be found on the return envelope inside your Annual Meeting Notice packet.

Please vote for one Director in each position regardless of where you live. All ballots must be received in the office or electronically no later than 9:30 a.m. on April 25, 2024.

Financial statements for 2023 will be presented. Any business that may properly come before the meeting will be transacted. Results of the Director Election vote will be announced.

Door prizes will be awarded. Light refreshments will be served following the meeting.

If you have any questions, please contact us at 503-769-2121

Marilyn Kendall

Secretary/Treasurer